paul-scheer-claims-don-cheadle-will-play-the-bad-guy-in-‘space-jam-2’

A number of the main characters in Space Jam 2 are already set. LeBron James will, of course, play the film’s protagonist, while a handful of NBA and WNBA players will presumably get their talent stolen from them by a bunch of aliens hell-bent on taking down the Looney Tunes in a game of basketball.

Other roles are still up in the air, including the role of the film’s main antagonist, whomever that may end up being. In the original Space Jam, that character was named Swackhammer and was voiced by Danny DeVito. This time around, an unlikely source may have revealed who will be the biggest thorn in the sides of LeBron, Bugs, and co.

Paul Scheer — who you know from The League, the podcast How Did This Get Made?, and a whole host of other things — appeared on Clip City, The Athletic’s Los Angeles Clippers podcast hosted by Jovan Buha. Scheer was asked about the acting chops of former Clipper Blake Griffin, and around the 39: 50 mark, he discusses doing a Space Jam live read with Griffin a few years back. He alludes to the film’s upcoming sequel, at which point he drops that Don Cheadle is in line to play the bad guy.

“Actually Don Cheadle, who I do Black Monday with, he’s the bad guy in Space Jam, and he said LeBron’s really great,” Scheer said at the 40: 15 mark.

Cheadle’s involvement in the film isn’t new — it’s been reported in the past that he’s hopped onto the project, and he’s actually spoken about being in the film. He was asked about this a few months back at the Televisions Critics Association Conference in January, but kept his role close to the chest, saying “No, I’m not playing myself. I actually can’t tell you what I’m playing.” Now, thanks to Scheer, Cheadle’s role looks like it’s becoming a little more clear.

