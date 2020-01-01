paul-pogba-to-have-surgery-on-ankle-injury-as-doubts-about-his-manchester-united-future-continue-to-grow

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba for up to a month after it was decided that the midfielder should have an operation to deal with his ongoing ankle injury.
Pogba was once again absent from the United squad as they produced a dismal performance at the Emirates, losing 2-0 as Arsenal secured their first victory under new head coach Mikel Arteta.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, has said he may now be forced into the transfer market this month to find cover for Pogba and Scott McTominay, who will miss two months with a knee injury.
The ongoing doubts over Pogba’s future in Manchester were only strengthened when Solskjaer said the Frenchman had been advised to have an operation by “his people”. The Arsenal defeat came just a day after Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, issued a withering attack on United, saying the club would even ruin Pele or Diego Maradona.
Solskjaer later added that the scans on Pogba’s injury have been carried out by the club and that the 26-year-old has been examined by a consultant. The United manager said he would not take any risks with a player who “did not feel able to play”.
“It is something that has to be sorted and dealt with within a timeframe,” said Solskjaer. “He has been advised to do it as soon as [possible], and he will probably do it as soon as. He will be out for three or four weeks probably.
“We have had consultant that has been looking at him, and the club has been looking at it. The scans have been done by us. We look after our players’ health and we are not going to take any risk with any players that don’t feel that they are able to play on.”
United were abject in the first half, when they fell behind to goals from Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis.
“We huffed and puffed but it was not good enough,” said defender Harry Maguire. “We have to find consistency between now and the end of season and we could find ourselves in the top four. If we don’t, we won’t. The first half of the season has been up and down, but we need to start putting wins together.”
Meanwhile, Arteta said he expects Granit Xhaka to remain at the club despite strong interest from Hertha Berlin. Xhaka’s agent said last month that the midfielder wants to leave Arsenal for Germany but Arteta has since received assurances from the player that he will stay.
Xhaka was excellent in midfield, alongside Lucas Torreira and Mesut Ozil, and Arteta believes the 27-year-old can be “tremendous” for the club.
“I think he is going to stay,” Arteta said. “He was very good. I really like him. He knows the way we want to play. We need to get him on board and he can be a tremendous player for this football club. I think he will stay.
“I like the way he is, the way he is so professional, the way he trains, the way he is focused and is willing to listen and learn. He’s a great football player. There are not many with his quality on the ball, with his range of passing and I’m delighted to have him.”
Arsenal’s win moved them into the top half of the Premier League table, although they still trail fourth-placed Chelsea by nine points.
“I was very pleased with the energy and even more pleased with the result, which we needed,” said Arteta.
“I said to the players that their body language and behaviour is very important. [The supporters] are going to see that and if it’s negative it will be negative. If it’s positive then they will be positive.”
It has been confirmed that Eddie Nketiah’s loan spell to Leeds United has been cut short, with the striker now returning to Arsenal. He is likely to be loaned out again in the coming days.