paul-pogba-to-have-surgery-on-ankle-injury-as-doubts-about-his-manchester-united-future-continue-to-grow

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba for up to a month after it was decided that the midfielder should have an operation to deal with his ongoing ankle injury.

Pogba was once again absent from the United squad as they produced a dismal performance at the Emirates, losing 2-0 as Arsenal secured their first victory under new head coach Mikel Arteta.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, has said he may now be forced into the transfer market this month to find cover for Pogba and Scott McTominay, who will miss two months with a knee injury.

The ongoing doubts over Pogba’s future in Manchester were only strengthened when Solskjaer said the Frenchman had been advised to have an operation by “his people”. The Arsenal defeat came just a day after Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, issued a withering attack on United, saying the club would even ruin Pele or Diego Maradona.

Solskjaer later added that the scans on Pogba’s injury have been carried out by the club and that the 26-year-old has been examined by a consultant. The United manager said he would not take any risks with a player who “did not feel able to play”.