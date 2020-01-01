paul-pogba-suffers-new-injury-setback-ahead-of-manchester-united’s-clash-against-arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba has missed Manchester United’s clash against Arsenal due to injury.

The World Cup winner returned from a three-month absence in December during United’s 2-0 defeat to Watford.

And the midfielder was brought on at half-time during United’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

But Pogba did not travel with the squad for their trip to Arsenal on New Year’s Day and the 26-year-old could now be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

‘He’s injured, he’s feeling some discomfort in his ankle,’ Solskjaer told MUTV.

‘He’ll be out for a few weeks, definitely.’

Solskjaer is already light in midfield as Scott McTominay is expected to be out for up to eight weeks with a knee ligament injury.





