paul-pogba-ruled-out-of-manchester-united’s-clash-against-arsenal

Manchester United will be without star man Paul Pogba for their Premier League clash against Arsenal after the midfielder was left out of the squad that travelled to London on New Year’s Eve.

The Frenchman made his long-awaited return to first team action against Watford before Christmas and followed that up with a 45-minute display against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

He was left out of United’s squad that beat Burnley 48 hours later but that was seen as merely a precaution as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t want to risk the midfielder so soon after his return.

However, Pogba was not spotted as United made their way down to London by train on Tuesday, in what is a bitter blow for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer is already without Scott McTominay, meaning it’s likely to be a central midfield pairing of Nemanja Matic and Fred at the Emirates.

Arsenal are seeking their first win under Mikel Arteta when United make the trip to north London but they have problems of their own.

Calum Chambers faces a prolonged period on the sidelines after injuring his knee in a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, while Granit Xhaka is struggling to make the match due to illness.

