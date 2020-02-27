paul-pogba-reportedly-seeking-manchester-united-exit-in-summer,-but-there’s-a-catch-for-serious-bidders

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba expects to leave the club this summer, and the Red Devils have placed a massive price tag on the World Cup-winning midfielder of over $194 million, according to ESPNFC. Pogba, 26, expressed his intentions to leave last summer but the report says he was convinced to stay for another season by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This season, however, hasn’t gone too well for the flamboyant superstar. Pogba had a solid 2018-19 season with 16 goals but has rarely looked comfortable, scoring a good portion of his goals from penalty kicks. So far this season he has played in just eight games and hasn’t scored, dealing with injuries. He has dealt with an ankle injury that saw him undergo surgery in January as he now continues his rehab. “Paul’s had a terrible season with injuries and he’s desperate to play football,” Solskjaer told the media this week.You have to imagine the usual suspects — Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus — will express interest in Pogba if and when he becomes available. Whether he moves or not remains to be seen, but the injury issues coupled with his unhappiness at the club makes it seem likely.

Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, took to social media this week with some harsh words for Solskjaer: “Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer [does] NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER.”BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. “I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think Solksjaer has other things to worry about.”Pogba has 18 months left on his contract. He joined the club in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89.3 million (over $115 million). It’s tricky to imagine a team playing well over $100 million for Pogba or United accepting something close to that, so things may get bumpier as time goes on.The transfer window in Europe opens back up this summer.