paul-pogba-hoping-to-return-to-action-ahead-of -european-championships-following-surgery-on-ankle-injury

Paul Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder, underwent ankle surgery over fears he would miss the European Championships with France.

Pogba, 26, went under the knife on Thursday to repair a different problem to the one that has kept him out of action for almost three months of this season.

It is understood his new injury raised concerns over missing this summer’s international tournament if he carried the problem in the second half of the season.

Pogba’s long-term future at Old Trafford has been in focus since the summer when he publicly talked about “a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else”.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has recently been outspoken over United’s treatment of his client and insists the club would “ruin” Diego Maradona or Pele.

While Pogba is expected to stay at Old Trafford during the current window, the club appear to be planning for life without the £89.3 million by stepping up their pursuit of two midfielders.