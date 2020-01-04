paul-pogba-hoping-to-return-to-action-ahead-of -european-championships-following-surgery-on-ankle-injury

Paul Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder, underwent ankle surgery over fears he would miss the European Championships with France.
Pogba, 26, went under the knife on Thursday to repair a different problem to the one that has kept him out of action for almost three months of this season.
It is understood his new injury raised concerns over missing this summer’s international tournament if he carried the problem in the second half of the season.
Pogba’s long-term future at Old Trafford has been in focus since the summer when he publicly talked about “a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else”.
His agent, Mino Raiola, has recently been outspoken over United’s treatment of his client and insists the club would “ruin” Diego Maradona or Pele.
While Pogba is expected to stay at Old Trafford during the current window, the club appear to be planning for life without the £89.3 million by stepping up their pursuit of two midfielders.
They want a traditional “No 6” player who can go box-to-box and a more creative midfielder to play further up the pitch.
Pogba’s commitment to United was questioned when his return from an ankle injury was delayed by illness, despite attending his brother’s wedding around the same time and posting pictures at the celebration on social media.
He won the World Cup two years ago with France and is determined to make it back-to-back successes in major international competitions.
Solskajer expects him to be back in four weeks, giving him four months ahead of the tournament being held in different host cities across Europe.
He has only made two substitute appearances since the end of September when he played a full game against Arsenal but feared he played with a fracture in his ankle.
Solskjaer wanted him back to play in a full part in the Christmas fixtures but he suffered his illness set-back and only managed to come off the bench against Watford and Newcastle.