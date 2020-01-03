paul-pogba-faces-further-uncertainty-after-manchester-united-midfielder-undergoes-ankle-surgery

Paul Pogba has suffered a new ankle injury and not a recurrence of the original problem that kept him out for almost three months, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The wantaway Manchester United midfielder underwent surgery on Thursday that is expected to keep him out for up to a month following a brief, ill-fated comeback.

Sidelined since the end of September, Pogba made two substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle last month only to sit out the Burnley and Arsenal matches after a fresh set back.

The news has served only to add to the uncertainty over Pogba’s future at Old Trafford but Solskjaer – who had initially expected the France midfielder to play against Arsenal – sought to clarify the situation around the injury on Friday after inviting confusion by claiming the player’s “people” had recommended surgery.

“Here we go again, FA Cup third round and you’re talking about Paul again,” Solskjaer said ahead of United’s FA Cup third round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.

“Paul came back after a long spell out, two games, had a reaction and couldn’t go to Burnley. He felt his ankle was sore, we did a scan and it’s not the same injury, it’s a different injury.