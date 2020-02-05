Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes would 'cause all sorts of problems' for Manchester United, predicts Lee Sharpe

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is uncertain, but the World Cup winner would cause ‘all sorts of problems’ if partnered with Bruno Fernandes, according to Lee Sharpe.

Pogba, 26, spoke of his desire for a “fresh challenge” away from United in the lead-up to last summer’s transfer window, but a move to Real Madrid failed to materialise.

The France international has subsequently struggled with injury problems all season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lack of options in midfield saw United eventually sign £46.6million Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal international Fernandes has been viewed by some as a potential midfield successor to Pogba, though former United winger Sharpe believes the pair could form a winning partnership if Solskjaer is able to convince the Frenchman to stay.

I think they [Fernandes-Pogba] would have a good partnership,” Sharpe told Sky Sports News.

In Pictures | Bruno Fernandes trains with new Man Utd team-mates

“You would have to play them with someone who could do the defensive work. Fernandes is a natural forward-thinking midfielder.

“Going forward, I think they can cause all sorts of problems between them. It could be just what United need. It’s been really disappointing with no Pogba this season, I think they’ve really missed him.

“He’s got charisma on the pitch and the creativity he brings to the game – there’s a level of arrogance and ability that brings everyone up to Paul Pogba’s level.”