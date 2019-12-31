paul-pogba-absent-again-as-mino-raiola-hits-out-at-‘out-of-touch’-man-utd,-saying-club-would-even-ruin-maradona-or-pele

Paul Pogba did not travel with Manchester United’s squad to Wednesday night’s clash at Arsenal, after his agent, Mino Raiola, cast further doubt over his future with a damning assessment of the club.
Pogba missed Saturday’s trip to Burnley as he “did not feel right” to play after his long-term foot injury and is now expected to miss United’s first game of the calendar year.
His absence emerged hours after Raiola’s withering attack on United, in which he insisted the club would ruin Pele or Diego Maradona.
Pogba’s agent has blamed United for failing to build a team around his client during four seasons at the club following his Premier League record transfer from Juventus.
Raiola’s comments in Italy echoed his interview with Telegraph Sport in which he said that United lacked identity and needed a sporting director.
“Pogba’s problem is Manchester United. It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project,” Raiola told La Repubblica newspaper. “I wouldn’t take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.”
Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, has been considering a sporting director to work between manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the board and to oversee the football side of the club.
He used former players such as Rio Ferdinand, Darren Fletcher and Patrice Evra last season as a sounding board for ideas, but is set to enter this transfer window without a new man in place. Some sources believe they may make a low-profile internal appointment instead.
Pogba’s future has also been in question in a season beset by injuries. The 26-year-old has missed almost three months of the campaign, with his comeback from a foot injury delayed by sickness just before Christmas.
The France midfielder attended his brother’s wedding while recovering from illness and was not ready to play against Burnley, although he flew to France for a charity match the following day.
While Pogba is set to stay at United this window, Nemanja Matic admits his future is in doubt after falling down the pecking order. United have an option to extend his contract until 2021, but Matic is unsure where his future lies.
“I have a contract for another six months, we’ll see in January what’s going to happen. Will I extend the contract or try to find something else?” he said.
Meanwhile, Solskjaer is bullish about United’s prospects of signing a striker, despite missing out on Erling Haaland – but says Mason Greenwood’s emergence has filled a “big void” and eased concerns about a shortage of goals.
Haaland was Solskjaer’s leading January transfer target, but the Norway striker has opted instead to join Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg.
United will pursue alternative targets, but Solskjaer remains optimistic about landing the players he wants, despite claiming Greenwood’s form has ensured the club are not missing Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez, both of whom moved to Inter Milan this summer.
Greenwood, 18, has scored eight goals already in his first full season, Marcus Rashford is the club’s leading scorer with 16 goals and Anthony Martial has 10.
“Mason has filled a big void, he’s chipped in with goals, so I’m not worried about goals from centre-forwards,” Solskjaer said.
“If we can keep these lot fit and if we can keep on improving, [make] one addition and if you get two additions, of course, that will be competition for places. That’s what you’ve got to deal with at this club.”