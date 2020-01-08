paul-parker-highlights-the-huge-mistake-manchester-united-made-with-james-maddison

Paul Parker believes Manchester United made a huge mistake by failing to spot James Maddison’s potential when he was at Norwich in the Championship.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for a creative midfielder this January and has reportedly identified Maddison, 23, as one of his priority targets.

The Leicester star, who has supported United since he was a child, has racked up six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season and Solskjaer feels he could provide the spark his side have been missing.

However, Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester have no desire to sell Maddison as they hone in on a top-four finish this term.

Parker has hit out at United for overlooking Maddison when he would have been a more affordable option during his time at Norwich.

‘James Maddison is a fantastic footballer, hell of a player – but why didn’t Manchester United see him and get him when he was at Norwich City?’ the former United and England right-back told Love Sport Radio.

‘If you want him now, he’s going to cost you over £120m!

‘Ole should be allowed to go and get players in January, just to add a bit of a spark into the club and lift the other players. It always makes a difference if a top player comes in.

‘For me, you can talk and talk, but does the player really want to come? If you look at what’s going on at Leicester City, you’d have to question Maddison’s mentality if he leaves them now.’

Ex-United forward Andy Ritchie doubts Maddison would be interested in a move while Leicester are ‘flying’ in the league.

‘I think James Maddison is a Manchester United fan and that could just be the deciding factor – but I’m not sure we’ll see it in January,’ Ritchie added.

‘Why would you leave Leicester in January? Listen, they’re flying, aren’t they?

‘He’s enjoying himself, he’s playing well – we’re more likely to see this transfer happen in the summer than in January.’

