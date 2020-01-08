paul-merson-urges-arsenal-should-avoid-signing-jerome-boateng-from-bayern-munich

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to avoid signing Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his defensive options in the January transfer window after Calum Chambers was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Boateng is on Arsenal’s shortlist and represents a cheap option for the Gunners as Bayern Munich have been willing to allowing the centre-back to leave on loan.

But Merson believes the 31-year-old would struggle with the pace of the Premier League and feels Arsenal should be targeting defenders who play for Brighton.

‘I think Arsenal are getting a little bit carried away here,’ Merson told Sky Sports.

‘He’s playing at Bayern Munich where they’re getting 80 per cent of the ball and they’ve probably got two [tough] games a season.

‘This Arsenal team are not a 70-30 per cent possession team anymore, it’s not a team that are dictating games.

‘I saw Brighton go there the other week and come away and should have won. They need defenders now, people who can defend.

‘They should be looking at the lads at Brighton, start looking at them players, when the ball comes in they’re going to head it out, kick it out, they put it in the stands. They need defenders.

‘I used to think four or five years ago if there was a real good defender at Wolves or Brighton or places like that I used to think, ‘I’m not sure about that. Arsenal don’t play on the edge of the box. They play on the halfway line’.

‘Not any more, Arsenal don’t play on the halfway line anymore. It’s very rare you see them that high, they play quite deep now.

‘When you’re 31, 32, 33, I give you one assurance – you ain’t getting quicker and this league is relentless, it’s ruthless, and it’s not the Bundesliga.

‘It’s not playing for Bayern Munich, it’s playing for Arsenal and you’ll be playing a lot more.’





