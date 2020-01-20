paul-merson-tells-manchester-united-to-beat-chelsea-to-edinson-cavani-transfer

Paul Merson believes Manchester United should push for the transfer of Chelsea target Edinson Cavani as they look to sign a replacement for Marcus Rashford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Rashford potentially for the next three months and the club are now in the market for a striker to bolster his attacking options.

Cavani has emerged as a possible target after handing in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain, although Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are thought to be front of the queue to land him.

But Merson thinks the Uruguay international would be an ideal signing for Manchester United, and could have a similar impact to Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he was brought to the club under Jose Mourinho.

‘I think Cavani ticks the boxes as much for Man Utd as he does for Chelsea,’ Merson told The Debate.

‘Because they’re a young team Man Utd going forward. Fred’s not a player who is going to score you goals, McTominay, who’s out, he doesn’t score goals, Matic definitely doesn’t score goals, Mata doesn’t play a lot… then you look at James who looks a little bit lost at the moment, he probably needs to be pulled out.

‘I like Greenwood, I think he’s going to be a good player, but you don’t want to throw people into struggling teams when they’re young kids.

‘For me you bring someone in like a Cavani – I don’t want to take him off Chelsea – but I’d be looking at him for experience, like Zlatan did when he came in. You lift the club.

‘These players are legends as well. They’re not just top players, they’re legends who played at the top level and have produced for their countries in World Cups, in the Champions League and, you know, he comes in and James and Greenwood and he even might get Martial waking up a little bit, do you know what I mean?

‘And it just clicks it off, he’ll tell these players – I don’t see too much, I don’t see anybody trying to wind anybody at the club at the moment, it’s just nice.

Discussing if he would choose to sign for Chelsea or United, Merson added. ‘I know they’re struggling Man Utd at the moment, but for me they’re still the biggest club in the world so that could be the case.

‘He’ll want to play football wherever he goes, he’ll want to make sure he’s playing every week. He doesn’t want to end his career sitting on the bench like he is now. That’s why he’s put in a transfer request.’

