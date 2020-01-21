paul-merson-makes-sir-alex-ferguson-claim-as-manchester-united’s-talks-for-bruno-fernandes-stall

Paul Merson believes Manchester United may already have wrapped up a deal for Bruno Fernandes if Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a creative midfielder before the transfer deadline – as he plans for life without Paul Pogba – and Sporting captain Fernandes is at the top of the Norwegian’s wishlist.

United were optimistic of landing Fernandes at the start of the January transfer window but talks have stalled in recent days, with the two clubs yet to agree a fee for the 25-year-old.

Fernandes has reportedly told close friends that he’s confident a move to Old Trafford will materialise despite United fast running out of time to reach an agreement this winter.

Merson claims United’s struggles to sign Fernandes show just how far the club has fallen since their glory days under Ferguson.

‘For me, this didn’t happen when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge,’ the former Arsenal and England midfielder said on Sky Sports’ The Debate.

‘If they wanted a player, they went and got that player and it was done.

‘This is the problem you have now at Manchester United, even for me they’re the greatest club in the world. They’re not that high anymore.

‘Look at Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, and they have to fight for a player now. They may have to pay over the top.

‘Before they might say “right, I want to pay £30million for a player” and the player would kick up a fuss because he wanted to go to Manchester United. That’s not the case anymore.’

Sporting Lisbon assistant coach Emanuel Ferro is hopeful that Fernandes will be at the club until at least the end of the season.

‘There is a lot of talk about him leaving,’ Ferro told A Bola.

‘I believe that outside people feel this more than us. We don’t feel it.

‘We don’t feel Bruno’s thinking about leaving. He is competitive and involved.’

