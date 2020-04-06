paul-mccartney,-lizzo,-lady-gaga,-among-others-to-surface-in-coronavirus-benefit-one-world:-together-in-the-home

Now Playing

Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and much more celebrities are teaming up for an excellent cause: One World: Together in the home, a particular TV event celebrating community healthcare workers that may also raise funds to aid the planet Health Organization’s global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which includes infected several million people worldwide and turn off events and businesses.Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, the fundraiser, that is set to air Saturday, April 18 from 8-10 p.m ET, will undoubtedly be broadcast across ABC, NBC, and CBS. It will air globally on BET and MTV in a lot more than 180 countries, and on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, PopTV, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S. Internationally, it’ll be broadcast on Channel 5 in the U.K., Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina.

Proceeds will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, that is backed by the U.N. Foundation, to greatly help healthcare workers receive essential supplies while looking after COVID-19 patients, and also funding local charities offering goods, shelter, and care to probably the most vulnerable.Coronavirus Update: Every TELEVISION SHOW, Movie, Sport, or Major Event Canceled or PostponedLady Gaga is curating the function, and likewise to appearances from McCartney and Lizzo, it will include appearances by Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Sabrina and idris Elba, David Beckham, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, FINNEAS, J Balvin, Lang Lang, Maluma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan. Several friends from Sesame Street will undoubtedly be readily available to inspire joy also.

Unless you get access to these main networks but still want to watch, the special will air far and wide: It will also be broadcast on ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, and iHeartMedia, along with Bell Media platforms and Networks in Canada. Internationally, Sunday bbc One will air this program on, April 19. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.Of course, if you like to view things digitally, the special will undoubtedly be available with a amount of streaming and online platforms too, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YouTube, and more. The streaming broadcast will feature additional performances and artists from around the world.Along with honoring those on the front lines, the special will also educate viewers on the risks that come with contracting the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, along with prevention tips and info on the global response to this pandemic through interviews with experts from the WHO and healthcare workers in the field. You can go to www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to find out more. One World: Together at HomePhoto: Courtesy of CBS