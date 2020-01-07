paul-hollywood’s-girlfriend-melissa-spalding-gets-him-judging-local-bake-competition,-and-why-not?

If you’re dating Paul Hollywood and you happen to be hosting a local cake bake competition to benefit your village, you may as well make the most of your famous master baker boyfriend.

NB: Golden handshakes aren’t guaranteed…

The Great British Bake Off judge’s savvy new girlfriend 36-year-old pub landlord Melissa Spalding has roped the Channel 4 star into presiding over the baked goods competition, no doubt to the tantalising delight of her local friends and neighbours.

Spalding is holding the sale at her pub in Smarden, Kent, and has encouraged Bake Off fans to come along to watch Hollywood work his magic even if they haven’t baked anything for the competition.

In a post on Facebook, the pub manager wrote: ‘Who will be our Smarden star baker?!

‘Paul Hollywood will be judging your delicious cakes in a winner takes all competition. All money raised will be donated to The Smarden Parish council in order to keep our village beautiful! Anyone wishing to come along but not take part in the baking are also welcome as after the winner is named, the cakes will be sold off to raise further money for the parish.’

Hollywood and Spalding were romantically linked after the TV star’s acrimonious split with 24-year-old former barmaid Summer Monteys-Fullam.

Last week, the judge’s spokesperson officially confirmed their relationship after the pair were pictured together over Christmas, telling the Mail on Sunday: ‘They are very happily together.’

The couple have already holidayed together after they were spotted holding hands at a five-star hotel in Cyprus last year.

Hollywood is currently settling his divorce from Alex Hollywood, with whom he shares 18-year-old son Josh.

Meanwhile, The Great British Bake Off – featuring fellow judge Prue Leith and co-hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toqsvig – will return to Channel 4 later this year.





