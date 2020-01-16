paul-hollywood-ignores-sandi-toksvig-quitting-bake-off-to-plug-new-show-instead

Paul Hollywood seems to have totally ignored Sandi Toksvig’s Bake Off announcement as he has taken to Twitter to plug his new show instead.

Sandi announced on Thursday that she would be leaving The Great British Bake Off in order to spend more time on other work.

And while her fellow judges Prue Leith and Noel Fielding have taken to Twitter to wish her well, Paul has remained silent.

Instead, he shared the news of his new show Paul Eats Japan.

He posted: ‘Coming soon to @Channel4 my new show Paul Eats Japan.’

Coming soon to @Channel4 my new show Paul Eats Japan. pic.twitter.com/8wzAYSz82R — Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) January 16, 2020

Sandi exclaimed that spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of her life.

‘When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family,’ she began.

‘Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.’

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,’ she continued. ‘These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

‘Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

‘The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.’

Bake Off tweeted out the announcement with an appropriately pun-filled send-off, with the message: ‘All pud things come to an end. The upcoming series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will mark the end of Sandi’s magnificent stint as a presenter on the show.

‘We would like to thank her for all the wonderful memories and wish her the very best for the future.’

Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 later this year.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Prue Leith will remain ‘lifelong friends’ with Sandi Toksvig as she steps down as host as Great British Bake Off

MORE: Sandi Toksvig quits The Great British Bake Off after three years





