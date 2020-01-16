paul-hollywood-finally-addresses-sandi-toksvig-quitting-bake-off-after-earlier-plugging-own-show

Despite using his platform to plug his own show while the country was in meltdown over Sandi Toksvig quitting Great British Bake Off, Paul Hollywood has now paid tribute to the host as she steps down.

On Thursday evening, after Sandi earlier announced she would not be returning to the Bake Off tent, Paul wrote that he’ll miss the host.

‘It’s been great fun working with @sanditoksvig,’ he revealed on Twitter. ‘We will miss her but I hope that she will get time to visit us in the tent when we film later this year.

‘She will always be part of the Bake Off Family.’

Earlier today Sandi revealed that she would be leaving the show in order to spend more time on other work.

While her fellow Bake Off comrades, including Prue Leith and Noel Fielding, wished her well, Sandi exclaimed that spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of her life.

‘When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family,’ she began.

‘Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.’

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,’ she continued. ‘These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

‘Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

‘The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.’





