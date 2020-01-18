paul-hollywood-confirms-he’ll-return-to-the-great-british-bake-off-next-year-as-sandi-toksvig-quits

Paul Hollywood has confirmed he’ll be returning to The Great British Bake Off in light of Sandi Toksvig’s departure.

Earlier this week, the comedian made the announcement that she’ll be stepping down from her hosting duties.

But despite the sad news, it seems the popular bread baker, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding will be back on our screens for another batch of baking – and we’re too excited.

Channel 4 reportedly confirmed that the trio have all signed fresh contracts, with The Sun claiming they’ll all be on the show for at least another three years.

However, when Metro.co.uk reached out to Paul’s reps for comment, a spokesperson for the 53-year-old told us: ‘I can confirm that Paul will remain on GBBO for next year.’

Just recently fans of the show were left heartbroken after finding out that the upcoming Stand Up To Cancer special would see Sandi leave the tent for good.

She said of her decision: ‘When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

‘Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.’

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,’ the star continued. ‘These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

‘Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

‘The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.’

Paul has since spoken out on her choice, where he tweeted his followers: ‘It’s been great fun working with @sanditoksvig We will miss her but I hope that she will get time to visit us in the tent when we film later this year. She will always be part of the Bake Off Family.’

Prue added: ‘I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she’s been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects.

‘We shall be lifelong friends’ way beyond the tent. #GBBO #sanditoksvig #friendship.’

With Noel telling his baking buddy: ‘I feel like Tom without Jerry ! Mick without a Keef 🙁 gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent!

‘Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Paul, Prue, Noel and Channel 4’s reps for comment while The Great British Bake Off returns later this year.





