paul-gascoigne-understands-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle’s-royal-exit-and-even-piers-morgan-understands

Paul Gascoigne expressed sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in wanting to exit public life as it was announced that the pair will give up their royal titles to start a new life.

The former England footballer appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning discussing his battle with addiction, when he revealed how he had also struggled with fame and reading ‘lies’ about himself in the British press.

‘I think it’s only in our country,’ he explained. ‘It’s a great feeling becoming famous, but I think once you become famous… the only way to go is down.

‘The press still hound [me], I don’t know why, I’m not Brad Pitt, I don’t play football anymore, I’m not an actor.’

Asked if he could sympathise with Meghan and Harry’s problems, the 52-year-old admitted it would be very hard for the pair, saying: ‘He said he wants a simple life, but there’s no way he can because he’s Prince Harry. How can he escape it?

‘It’s like me. When I played for England I was getting hounded a lot so I thought I’d go to Italy, it was even worse. The fans were fanatical, I got pestered there.’

Piers Morgan interjecting to tell a story about an exchange he had with the late Princess Diana at Kensington Palace, where Harry’s mother said that she could ‘never leave’ or stop being that public, celebrity-adjacent figure.

The presenter explained: ‘I did feel empathy for that in the sense that, once you’re a royal, you’re a royal forever and if you’re born into it like Harry, rather than marrying into it I get it must sometimes be very difficult.

‘However, with that comes huge privilege.’

‘Yeah, of course,’ replied Paul. ‘You have your privilege and you can’t have everything you’re own way.

‘Even with me, some days I decide, “today, I’m going to be Paul Gascoigne.” As soon as I leave the door, [it’s] “hi Gazza, how are you?” I can never get away from Gazza.

‘When you’re famous the way that I am, you’ve got to take the good with the bad. You can’t have everything.’

Good Morning Britain returns tomorrow at 6am on ITV.





