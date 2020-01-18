paul-gascoigne-has-anti-alcohol-pellets-sewn-into-stomach

Footballing legend Paul Gascoigne has had anti-alcohol pellets sewn into his stomach in a bid to beat his alcoholism.

Gazza, 52, paid £20,000 to travel to Australia for the revolutionary operation, which he says has transformed his life.

The former England star said he still has to fight the urge to booze but the pellets make him feel ill if he drinks too much.

He told the Mirror: ‘It means you can have a beer or a glass of wine and socialise, but you cannot have any more.

‘As soon as you touch drugs or spirits it makes you feel sick.

‘I just want to go and get drunk sometimes, and that’s what I have to stop.

‘One drink can be too many, and then 50 is not enough.’

Gascoigne, who played for clubs including Newcastle, Spurs and Everton during his football career, said he is now in better control of his life.

He continued: ‘I can walk down the booze aisle in Sainsbury’s – my arm doesn’t reach out to buy it so much now. I can control that urge.’

Gazza has endured decades of drink and drugs problems and in October he was cleared of sexual assault.

He said he is finally enjoying life again after 12 months of ‘hell.’

He added: ‘I’m in a better place – it’s the happiest I’ve been for many years.

‘I’m content now, happy in myself. I’ve just had my first holiday in 15 years in Tenerife, and I’m enjoying myself for the first time in a very long time.’

The footballer also added that he is now looking for love again and has not had a serious relationship since splitting from ex-wife Sheryl in 1998.

In the two decades since, he has blown his £20 million fortune and undergone several bouts of rehab.