paul-gascoigne-breaks-down-as-he-admits-to-relapse-and-now-has-‘anti-drug-pellets’-in-his-groin

Paul Gascoigne has admitted that he relapsed over Christmas after spending £20,000 on a radical new treatment that gets anti-drug pellets in his groin.

The troubled former footballer teared up as he admitted that he still can’t bring himself to quit the booze, though can ‘control it better’ with the new pills that make him sick if he drinks spirits.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, he said: ‘The pellet things, it’s completely what George Best had, he had a different type of pellet, he wasn’t allowed to drink.

‘This one, I worked out that you can socialise drinking but if I went too far, you end up being sick and that.’

‘It was like Christmas, I admit, I had a single gin,’ he said. ‘I didn’t like it, and it was a waste of time so I poured it all down the sink, which was good for me.’

Confirming to Piers that he does still drink occasionally, he added: ‘With the pellets, it does something to the endorphins in your brain, not that I’ve got a brain, but yeah, I can socialise, but if I touch spirits or drugs and that, I’ll just automatically be sick.

He added that he still ‘I have a couple of beers and that, a couple of glasses of wine.’

The nine-month treatment dissolves after that period of time, with the aim being you no longer want to continue drinking after the time is up.

But unfortunately for Gascoigne, who has publicly battled alcoholism and drug addiction, it’s a lifelong habit that he’s still not able to quit.

‘There’s been spells, long spells, where I don’t really drink,’ the football star told the pair. ‘I’ll go out and have a couple of glasses of wine but no more than that really.

‘Then sometimes I waste, because being an alcoholic, you just want to get smashed like, you know?’

He then confessed: ‘I had a little relapse at Christmas, which I was gutted [about] but I just back on the straight and narrow again, you know.

‘But I’m happy in life, I really am, especially after what I went through last year.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.





