paul-feig-would-like-to-see-a-ghostbusters-shared-universe

Paul Feig has said that he would like to see a crossover between the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film and his 2016 entry to the franchise.

Feig, whose 2016 film was the target of sustained misogynistic abuse due to its inclusion of female Ghostbusters, claimed that he hopes the films can take inspiration from the comic book adaptations, which have seen different Ghostbusting teams join up.

Speaking to Slash Film, Feig said, “What’s so great, in the comic book world, they’ve done a lot of crossover ones where there’s like an interdimensional rip and our team joins up with the original Ghostbusters.

“So the fact that that’s already been laid and made comic book canon, anything could happen so who knows. I would love to see that team come back.

“We had so much fun making that movie, for whatever controversy it caused. The fact that so many kids love that, that we won the Nickelodeon Best Movie of the Year Award that year makes me very happy.”

Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot, which starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, had been the first film in the franchise without the original team of Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd and Harold Ramis.

The upcoming film, directed by Jason Reitman (son of original director Ivan), is taking a different approach, operating as a sequel to the first two films and introducing a new, younger team of Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in US and UK cinemas on 10th July 2020.