Pattas FDFS Review – Dhanush is back with an electrifying movie, A perfect treat for Pongal 2020

Pattas is one of the most expected Dhanush movie of the year 2020 with the winning combination of Dhanush and RS Senthil Kumar joining hands once again. Dhanush is taking the role of father and son in this movie and the sentimental and comedy portions of the movie have worked out very well.

Dhanush plays the role of father (Velappan) and son (Sakthi) with Velappan reminding us some part of Asuran and the flashback portion was a treat to watch. Sneha as younger Dhanush’s mother and older Dhanush’s wife has done well, though we cannot expect a Manju Warrier performance from her. The story of Pattas is as follows, Sakthi is a petty thief in Chennai slum and his unique style along with Ramdoss adds comic relief to the movie. The story is about how he learns the ancient form of martial arts Adimurai to fulfill his father’s destiny. Meanwhile, an evil man and his son challenge Sakthi for a kickboxing tournament, and Sakthi agrees to participate in it. Will Sakthi win and how he does that forms the crux of the story.