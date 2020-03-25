patta-x-conway-the-machine-&-the-alchemist-just-unveiled-ss20’s-best-security-jacket

Brand: Patta x Conway the Machine & The Alchemist

Season: SS20

Key Pieces: The LULU Security Jacket, sporting back patches paying homage to Conway and Alchemist’s upcoming EP, as well as a removable velcro Patta logo on the front.

Release Date: March 30

Buy: Patta

Editor’s Notes: To celebrate the upcoming release of their joint EP LULU, Conway the Machine and The Alchemist have now joined forces with Patta for a special collab.

The capsule collection features three items — a jacket, snapback hat, and a Patta-exclusive vinyl version of LULU. Both the jacket and hat arrive with patches inspired by the EP’s cover art and Patta’s branding. The jacket, in particular, arrives as a bundle together with the vinyl EP.

“There are many parallels to be found between Conway’s story and the way Patta was built,” Patta announced in a blog post. “That raw necessity, the organic growth, the genuine support from the community. The similarities are no mere coincidences. It’s only logical that an artist like Conway the Machine and movements like Griselda resonates in full with Patta: It’s for the culture.”

The Patta x Conway & The Alchemist collaboration will be dropping exclusively on Patta’s website on March 30, to coincide with the release of LULU.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…

For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy