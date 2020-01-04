patriots-will-reportedly-face-discipline-from-nfl-for-bengals-videotaping-incident

The Patriots will reportedly receive discipline from the NFL for gameday videotaping violations committed during the Week 14 game between the Bengals and Browns in Cleveland, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots film crew members were caught by Bengals personnel filming the Bengals’ sideline one week prior to the Patriots’ game in Cincinnati. The film crew said they were shooting video for a feature on the team’s scouts produced by the organization and that they unkowningly broke an NFL rule, but the Bengals took issue with the filming, as evidenced in a video obtained by Fox’s Jay Glazer.

The video, shot by Bengals security team members, confronts the Patriots film crew and the Bengals personnel asks them to cease filming immediately. The Patriots suspended a longtime team video producer after the incident.