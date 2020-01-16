patriots’-monti-ossenfort-to-interview-for-browns-general-manager-job,-report-says

The Browns, after opting to hire Kevin Stefanski over New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for its vacant head-coaching position, still have to find a general manager.

It appears they’re looking to New England.

Monti Ossenfort, the Patriots’ director of college scouting, will interview for the GM job on Friday, ESPN is reporting.

Ossenfort’s contract is “believed’’ to be up after this year, according to Pro Football Talk.

Ossenfort reports to director of player personnel Nick Caserio. Caserio and Ossenfort were both blocked from interviewing with the Texans for their general-manager position in 2018.

The job is open because the Browns fired John Dorsey at the end of the season. Dorsey had been in place for two years.