patriots-give-permission-to-giants-to-interview-josh-mcdaniels,-joe-judge

FOXBOROUGH — Josh McDaniels and Joe Judge have been longtime co-workers in New England. Now, they’ll be competing against one another for a job in New York.

According to a league source, the Giants have been granted permission to speak with McDaniels, the Patriots offensive coordinator, and Judge, the club’s special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach, about their head coaching vacancy.

Additionally, the Browns and Panthers were given the OK to speak with McDaniels about their head coaching vacancy.