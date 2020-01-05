patriots-draw-huge-ratings-on-television

The Patriots’ 20-13 loss to the Titans in the AFC wild-card game Saturday night at Gillette Stadium drew a huge prime-time audience for CBS.

The game drew an average of 31.4 million viewers, up 7 percent from last year’s wild-card playoff game that aired in prime time (29.5 million, Seahawks-Cowboys on Fox).

Viewership peaked in the 11-11: 15 p.m. window (34.3 million viewers).

Boston was the No. 1-rated market, earning a 44.1 rating and a 70 share. Nashville was second (39.3/60).