patriots-continue-to-shuffle-coaching-staff

The Patriots’ coaching staff continues to change.

According to multiple reports, defensive line coach Bret Bielema will be following Joe Judge to the Giants. Meanwhile, the Patriots reportedly added former Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri to their coaching staff, according to AL.com.

Bielema had been with the Patriots the last two years, working as a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick in 2018 following head coaching stints at Wisconsin and Arkansas before stepping into the role of defensive line coach last year.

As for Sunseri, it’s not known what role he would serve — the Patriots have openings for defensive line, special teams and wide receivers assistants with the departure of Judge and Bielema — but the 26-year-old spent last year as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

Sunseri, who had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2016, was a fifth-round pick of the Saints in 2014. In all, he played in 15 games in the NFL, and finished with 11 career tackles.

While his role is still to be announced, Sunseri certainly has the sort of pedigree that might appeal to Belichick: He starred collegiately at Alabama, playing for Nick Saban. And he has deep roots in professional football — his father Sal has been in coaching since 1985, serving as an assistant with the Panthers (2002-08) and Raiders (2015-17). He’s currently the linebackers coach at Alabama.

Belichick has tapped into the Alabama pipeline for coaching talent in the past. In 2012, he hired Judge from the Crimson Tide as a special teams assistant. Judge progressed through the system rapidly, eventually becoming special teams and wide receivers coach last year before taking the Giants’ head coaching job.