patrick-stewart-engages-‘picard’-fans-&-more-with-free-month-of-cbs-all-access-during-coronavirus-crisis

Two days before the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Picard drops, Sir Patrick Stewart is offering fans new and old a gift while stuck at home during the coronavirus, literally.

With video cameos from Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green, Anson Mount and Michelle Yeoh, the knight of the realm who plays the once U.S.S. Enterprise captain on the CBS All Access show took to social media on Tuesday to offer a free month of the streamer (link here). The freebie is available on both the commercial free and limited commercial plans that CBS All Access has – as you can see below:

Renewed for an almost inevitable second season back in mid-January before the first season debut, the Stewart and Alex Kurtzman executive produced Picard has proven a big boon to the Julie McNamara programmed “House of Brands” platform. Though the ViacomCBS-owned streamer won’t hand out any specifics, Picard brought in more new subscriptions than any previous All Access series since Discovery’s 2017 premiere.

As Netflix proves to be one of the rare stocks on the rise during this global pandemic and economic meltdown, the Stewart fronted move by CBS All Access to offer at least temporary access for the finale of its top show and more over the next four weeks can only be helpful to hard hit ViacomCBS’s bottom line. Additionally, execs hope viewers will come for Picard, but stay for The Good Fight, Interrogation, Women Who Kill and Twilight Zone among originals and the inventory of Blue Bloods, NCIS and Survivor, to name a few.

Of course, as you await the Picard Season 1 finale on March 26, you can also catch up on Deadline’s Star Trek Picard podcast for interviews with key cast and creatives like Sir Pat, Kurtzman, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, EP Akivia Goldsman and showrunner Michael Chabon —and we will be talking with Picard himself on our finale podcast on Thursday too, so tune in.

You can also whittle away a bit of the stay-at-home days by checking out Sir Pat’s “Sonnet a Day” reading online, like this latest one from the Bard:

