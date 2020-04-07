Patrick Rothfuss –The Doors of Stone: there’s a surprise coming in this part of The Kingkiller Chronicle. Check out when it’s coming and more details.

“No one writes about stories like Pat Rothfuss. How the right story at the right time can change the world, how the teller can shape a life.” —Lin-Manuel Miranda.

I’m sure a lot of us would agree to that. Patrick Rothfuss’ fantasy series The Kingkiller Chronicle is one of his most famous works mainly because of The Game of Thrones . The series opened with “The Name of the wind” in 2007 which was followed by “The Wise man’s Fear” and the third instalment is up for a release. The Doors of Stone will be releasing in August 2020! Take a moment to rejoice, bibliophiles!

 The Name of the Wind (2007), the first in the trilogy, was quite a hit amongst Patrick Rothfuss fanatics. Kvothe, is the protagonist, the hero of the story, has disguised himself as Kothe, an inn owner. But who is he running from? Why has he camouflaged? That is basically the plot of the story. The plot is pretty captivating.

Then released the second instalment to the trilogy, The Wise Man’s Fear (2011), another gem, where Kvothe’s anecdote continues. On his quest to finding answers, unravelling mysteries, Kvothe loses his parents. The book has a 4.5/5 Goodreads rating and an 8.1/10 Fantasy Book Review rating.

The Doors of Stone is set to release this year, almost after a decade.


“When you wait a few span or month to hear a finished song, the anticipation adds savour. But after a year excitement begins to sour”

-Kvothe in The Name of the Wind

Definitely the fandom can relate to this quote.

The story will pick up the threads. This third and final instalment is expected to tell us the more about Kvothe journey and more endeavours. Till then stay hooked for more updates!

