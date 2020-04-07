patrick-rothfuss:-the-door-of-stone:-release-date,-story,-expectations-of-readers,-and-is-this-the-last-in-series-of-the-king-killer-chronicle?-every-detail-you-should-know!

The novel is something that makes us feel like more of its character and story. The more we get into it, the more we feel it. One such novel is of Patrick Rothfuss‘ The King Killer Chronicle. Patrick Rothfuss is an American epic fantasy novelist who is best known for his series of a novel called The King Killer Chronicle.

This novel series has two parts to date and is coming with its third part, which would be the last part of this series, that is, The Door of Stone.

The Name of the Wind and The Wise Man’s Fear

The release date of The Door of Stone

The Door of Stone is the third novel in the series of The King Killer Chronicle. The first part of this series, that is, The Name of The Wind released in 2007 and received a significant number of readers. The second part is The Wise Man’s Fear came in 2011, and in total(including the first part), it sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Due to the success of the writer and the interesting story, the readers are eagerly waiting for its third part.

The release date of The Door of Stone is yet not confirmed, but Patrick will be working on it. Right now, he is working on Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons. In an interview, Patrick was asked about the release of The Door of Stone then he said that he wouldn’t be talking about a certain deadline. Whenever the work is ready, he will present it to readers. But according to some rumors, we are getting the third part somewhere in August of 2020.

The story of The Door of Stone

The story is of Kvothe, who is a musician and a lead in the novel. The story is divided into two timelines: 1) Present, where Kvothe is narrating the story, and 2) Past, the events that are being narrated. The Door of Stone will conclude the story of Kvothe. It would have more traveling than in the earlier part. It would be written in three cities.

Patrick Rothfuss

The expectations from Patrick Rothfuss is definitely higher as he has given us the best of the works. So with no surmise, we are getting the last part of The King Killer Chronicle at its best.