patrick-mahomes-wins-super-bowl-mvp-vote-after-leading-kansas-city-chiefs-fightback-over-san-francisco-49ers

Patrick Mahomes has been named Super Bowl LIV MVP after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a stunning comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

At times it had been a difficult night for last year’s regular season MVP, throwing two interceptions as the 49ers led 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, Mahomes roared into life, leading three consecutive touchdown drives for 21 unanswered points to seal a 31-20 win and end the Chiefs’ 50-year wait for a second Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs quarterback finished with 286 passing yards and two touchdown passes, while also rushing for a touchdown of his own.

He is the youngest player in NFL history to win both the MVP crown and the Super Bowl.

