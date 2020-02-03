Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP vote after leading Kansas City Chiefs fightback over San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes has been named Super Bowl LIV MVP after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a stunning comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.
At times it had been a difficult night for last year’s regular season MVP, throwing two interceptions as the 49ers led 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.
However, Mahomes roared into life, leading three consecutive touchdown drives for 21 unanswered points to seal a 31-20 win and end the Chiefs’ 50-year wait for a second Super Bowl title.
The Chiefs quarterback finished with 286 passing yards and two touchdown passes, while also rushing for a touchdown of his own.
He is the youngest player in NFL history to win both the MVP crown and the Super Bowl.
