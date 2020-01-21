patrick-mahomes-passed-tom-brady-as-the-top-selling-player-in-the-nfl

Tom Brady is no longer No. 1.

The 42-year-old quarterback has finished each of the past two seasons at the top of the NFL Players Association’s list of top-selling players. But based on sales of officially-licensed products between March 1 and November 30, 2019, Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes has taken over.

Julian Edelman pulled in at No. 21, while former Patriots Antonio Brown (28) and Rob Gronkowski (38) also cracked the Top 50.

Brady has never ranked outside of the top nine players on the list, which compiles sales of all player-identified merchandise — jerseys, t-shirts, backpacks, figurines, drinkware, and more — to build the rankings.

Brady was the top performer in pet apparel and Funko vinyl figures, and ranked in the top five in several categories, including jersey sales, bobbleheads, and aprons.

View the full in-season Top 50 list here.