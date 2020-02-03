patrick-mahomes-leads-kansas-city-chiefs-to-super-bowl-glory-after-stunning-late-comeback

Patrick Mahomes led a superb late fightback as the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year Super Bowl drought with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

The 2018 NFL MVP threw touchdowns to star tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams – who also made sure of victory with a last-gasp burst down the sideline – as Andy Reid’s side rallied to overturn a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mahomes had earlier rushed for a touchdown before throwing two interceptions on a dramatic night that saw the Chiefs seal a first title since Super Bowl IV in 1970.

The 49ers drew first blood in Miami, with Robbie Gould kicking a 38-yard field goal on their opening possession after a 32-yard run from rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

However, the Chiefs ended the opening quarter on top as Mahomes bundle into the endzone at the end of a lengthy drive.

They extended that advantage with a Harrison Butker field goal midway through the second quarter, only for the 49ers to make it all square at the interval as an 80-yard drive was finished by a 15-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to full-back Kyle Juszczyk.

After an electric half-time performance from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Gould pushed the Niners ahead once more from 42 yards after Garoppolo failed to spot a wide-open George Kittle on third down.

Mahomes was picked off by Fred Warner while trying to pick out speedy receiver Tyreek Hill and San Francisco took full advantage, with running back Raheem Mostert – who starred in the demolition of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game – rushing home once more.

More to follow

Live Updates

2020-02-03T03:19:48.586Z

It’s absolute mayhem as you’d expect out there. They’re trying to set up the stage for the presentation but there are people and ticker tape everywhere.

2020-02-03T03:17:28.410Z

‘I love this man!’ Andy Reid says of Patrick Mahomes. I bet.

2020-02-03T03:11:51.160Z

Andy Reid held the record for having won more games than any head coach in NFL history without winning a Super Bowl. He’s just lost it.

FULL TIME

2020-02-03T03:10:52.620Z

FULL TIME | Chiefs 31-20 49ers | What a game.

2020-02-03T03:08:52.800Z

We’ve got the formality of the last minute to play out, but the celebration have already started on the sideline. The Gatorade bucket has just been emptied on Andy Reid.

2020-02-03T03:07:28.183Z

15 mins: Picked! Garoppolo goes long and Fuller makes a brilliant, battling grab. THE CHIEFS HAVE WON THE SUPER BOWL!

2020-02-03T03:03:30.246Z

TOUCHDOWN! | Chiefs 31-20 49ers |The wait is over!50 years of hurt are about to come to an end because Damien Williams has got his second touchdown of the night! A 38-yard run, far too easy in truth, but that won’t bother the Chiefs in the slightest.

2020-02-03T03:00:28.206Z

14 mins: Fourth-and-ten… sacked! Frank Clark gets to him! San Fran still has three timeouts so it’s not quite game over, but that is huge.

2020-02-03T02:59:23.980Z

14 mins: This one nearly is picked! He’s looking for Bourne again but Fuller reads it and dives in but can’t grab it. On third down, Garoppolo goes long looking for Sanders who is in for the score but it’s overthrown!

2020-02-03T02:57:58.926Z

14 mins: Good from Garoppolo, seeing Bourne break free and using the time he has in the pocket to hit him for 16 yards. His next pass is batted by Jones again, and it might have been there for intercepting but no one quite knew where it went until it was too late.

2020-02-03T02:53:37.370Z

14 mins: The two-minute warning. Things just got a bit harder as the Niners are caught jumping early and take a five-yard hit.

2020-02-03T02:52:21.340Z

13 mins: Jimmy G’s got little over two minutes to drag the 49ers back again. They have to score a touchdown.

2020-02-03T02:49:37.576Z

I think there just wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the on-field ruling, which is fair enough. The extra point is good, too.

2020-02-03T02:48:35.636Z

TOUCHDOWN! | Chiefs 23-20 49ers | They’ve got it! Mahomes to Williams and he squeezes in at the corner!Did he stay in bounds? The ruling on the field is touchdown but it’s under review. This is so, so tight.

2020-02-03T02:45:08.433Z

12 mins: Patrick Mahomes has turned up here. The way he’s turned this around has been so impressive, and he hits Watkins with a wonderful pass. Up to the ten.

2020-02-03T02:43:49.836Z

11 mins: Nick Bosa is so, so close to what would’ve been a huge sack but Mahomes manages to stay on his feet and finds Kelce for a first down.

2020-02-03T02:42:06.266Z

10 mins: No they can’t! Garopollo under pressure has nothing and throws it away. What a time for the Chiefs to force their first three-and-out of the night.

2020-02-03T02:41:12.043Z

10 mins: Just over five minutes to play. Chris Jones bats Garoppolo’s pass away on second down and this becomes huge. Can the 49ers keep their offense on the field?

2020-02-03T02:35:57.983Z

TOUCHDOWN! | Chiefs 17-20 49ers | Play action, Mahomes keeps and then finds a wide-open Kelce. We have a three-point game, sports fans. Let’s go.

Can’t see the Super Bowl 2020 LIVE NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers blog? Click here​ for the desktop version.