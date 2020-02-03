Patrick Mahomes' former class-mate predicted Super Bowl win in 2014 yearbook

With one quarter remaining in Super Bowl LIV, few would have predicted a Kansas City Chiefs fightback.

The Chiefs were 10 points back with the clock ticking down and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who many had tipped to shine, had suffered a difficult evening – throwing two interceptions.

But Mahomes is the man for the big occasion, and he produced something special when it mattered: delivering two monster throws – both on third down – to help bank 21 unanswered points in the final quarter.

That Mahomes did inspire a fourth-quarter turnaround to win a Super Bowl ring was staggering enough, that his class-mate tipped him to do so six years ago was perhaps even more remarkable.

In their 2014 high school year book, school pal Spencer Shaw was asked what he was most looking forward to about their class reunion. “Seeing Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl ring,” he wrote.

Mahomes attended White House Texas High School and played college football for Texas Tech, where he won a reputation as a rising star, before moving into the NFL as the Chiefs’ first-round pick in the 2017 Draft.

On Sunday night, the 24-year-old was named Super Bowl MVP as he crowned his second full season in the NFL with a game-changing five-minute spell which devastated the San Francisco 49ers’ hopes.

His fourth-quarter heroics ended a 50-year title drought for the Chiefs, and in doing so Mahomes became the youngest player to have won both the regular season MVP award and the Super Bowl equivalent in his career.

Plenty will claim they saw it coming, but can they prove it?