patrick-chung,-state-of-new-hampshire-resolve-drug-possession-charges

The state of New Hampshire agreed Monday afternoon to conditionally dismiss the pending drug possession charges against Patriots safety Patrick Chung.

“The State has agreed that it will file what is known as a ‘conditional nolle prosequi’ of the charges,” the Belknap County Attorney’s office said in a press release.

In order to have the charges dropped, Chung must fulfill the following conditions:

1. Remain on good behavior — no misdemeanor or felony crimes and no major motor vehicle offenses — for two years.

2. Submit a drug test once a month for the first year and every 90 days for the following year.

3. Perform 40 hours of community service connected to drug abuse prevention and education. At least 20 of the hours will be in New Hampshire. All 40 hours must be completed within 18 months.

4. Waive his rights to “a speedy trial and/or speedy indictment” and agree that the State has the right to reinstate the charges and prosecute him should he fail to comply with the aforementioned conditions.

Last summer, according to the attorney’s office, Chung was indicted for felony cocaine possession on Aug. 8 for an incident that occurred on June 25 in Meredith, N.H. The attorney’s office noted Chung was “fully cooperative” with the Meredith Police Department and that the amount of drugs allegedly in his possession that evening was “small.”

Chung, 32, is under contract with the Patriots through the 2021 season.