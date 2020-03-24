patrick-bateman-actually-fronts-424’s-new-‘american-psycho’-collection

Brand: 424

Season: SS20

Key Pieces: A nod to the one Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman wears in the movie, 424’s long overcoat is decorated with a sketch of the killer coming after a woman with a chainsaw on the back.

Editor’s Notes: 424’s SS20 collection riffs heavy on cult-classic film, American Psycho and Bateman — literally Bateman — features in the lookbook.

One of the standout items from the SS20 range is a white T-shirt adorned with a graphic of Bateman removing his face mask during his intense skincare routine. We also see another graphic top emblazoned with the word “INSANE” across the chest. The collection also includes a number of distressed styles, a mock pullover, and matching workwear shirts and pants.

Elsewhere there are topcoats, double-breasted work shirts, distressed pants, and a bleached shirt and trouser combination. All in all a solid offering from the Fairfax-based brand.

