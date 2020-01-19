patrice-evra-praises-‘top-class’-liverpool-after-finally-getting-apology-over-luis-suarez-racism-support

Patrice Evra has revealed that Liverpool CEO Peter Moore wrote him a letter apologising for the support Luis Suarez received from the club when he was banned for racially abusing the Frenchman.

Suarez was handed an eight-game ban in 2011 and a day later Liverpool wore ‘Suarez 7’ T-shirts in their warm-up before a Premier League clash with Wigan.

The Merseyside club were criticised at the time and when Evra appeared alongside Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football in October, the Liverpool legend apologised and admitted it was a ‘massive mistake’.

Now Evra, who is on punditry duty for Manchester United’s visit to Anfield on Sunday, says Liverpool reached out to the former defender after his appearance on the show and finally apologised.

Asked if it was true that Liverpool had spoken to him since then, Evra explained on Sky Sports: ‘Yes. First of all I was really pleased, like Jamie Carragher apologised and of course I received a personal letter from Peter Moore and I was really touched about it.

‘He told me he hoped it’s never too late [to apologise] because this incident happened nine years ago. But I’m someone really positive.’

Asked how recently he was contacted, Evra continued: ‘Like three days after the show. I was like, “thank you very much, this letter is really touching my heart”.

‘I was really disappointed for such a big club as Liverpool to support him, a big cause like that.

‘But now I can see it’s real people, honest people working for this club and I even get more respect for Liverpool because they’re fighting against a problem about the human race.

‘So I was really pleased and I just said I hope you’re not going to win the league – but it was like three months ago!

‘But no actually it was really important for me. And even though we have a big rivalry between us, but this shows you that Liverpool is a top-class club.’

