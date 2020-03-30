Patiala Babes' Neil breaks typical stereotypes which society and television have had so far: Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain is an accomplished, all-round gifted and talented actor who has managed to break all molds and create a genre for himself. The actor began his career with the youth-based show REMIX while in his second year of college. A few years later he played the iconic role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat which made me a household name. Currently, Sourabh can be seen as Chef Neil Oberoi in the show Patiala Babes.

Speaking about his character in Patiala Babes, Sourabh says, “Although I love playing Neil’s role, playing a chef has its challenges as I have rarely ever cooked. With this show, I am learning so much about a world that exists in the profession. Usually, on television, we see female characters as victims of bad marriage but on Patiala Babes, Neil’s story shows a different side of a man who is not always at fault. The character breaks typical stereotypes which society & television has had so far and that’s what makes the character interesting.”

Sourabh was also seen as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9 alongside his wife Ridhima Jain, wherein the couple although called the underdogs of the show managed to take fans & audience by surprise. “While doing Chandragupta Maurya, Nach Baliye 9 came my way. Although I hadn’t done a reality dance show before, with my two left feet I decided to jump on the bandwagon of dance and taste reality. The audience saw a different side of me and within a month of its completion the makers of Patiala Babes called me for Neil’s character”, informs Sourabh.

Sourabh had a befitting reply when asked about his thoughts on breaking the mold and doing something different every time. “I have done everything from costume drama to negative roles, to youth shows as well as reality dance shows, anchoring, hosting and even as an RJ. I am glad that I’ve not been ‘typecast’ into any one genre and have been able to take up challenging characters across genres. I hope the list of experiments continues to grow. The challenges as an actor and an entertainer multiply so that I can keep honing my craft and entertaining my audiences. Art in the form of acting has a myriad of shades I am constantly excited to explore, to enact, to taste and ultimately entertain”, said Sourabh.