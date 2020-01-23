pathologist-refutes-claim-robert-molloy-jones-died-after-just-three-punches-to-face







A senior pathologist who carried out a post-mortem on the remains of Robert Molloy-Jones yesterday rejected defence claims the deceased was only punched three times in a fatal altercation.

The 30-year-old died from a bleed to the surface of the brain caused by a blow to the left side of his neck following a violent incident in the Tiger’s Bay area of Belfast in July 2018. Jordan Snoddy is currently standing trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of murdering Mr Molloy-Jones. The 23-year-old has denied the charge.

Instead, he claimed he acted in self-defence and has made the case that after he obtained a bag of 50 Diazepam tablets, Mr Molloy-Jones attacked him from behind and tried to steal the drugs.

The jury of eight woman and four men have already heard Snoddy’s claim that he only punched Mr Molloy-Jones three times in the face, which caused him to fall.

This claim was rejected by senior pathologist Professor Jack Crane, who conducted a post mortem on July 1, 2018 – three days after the fatal incident.

Called to give evidence on the third day of the trial, Prof Crane confirmed he concluded the cause of Mr Molloy-Jones’ death was a bleed to the surface of the brain caused by a rupture to the vertebral artery.

He explained this vital artery runs from the spine to the brain and, when asked what caused the rupture, Prof Crane said the damage would most likely have been “as a result of a blow somewhere in the region of the ear area”.

The pathologist noted a range of other injuries on the deceased father-of-one, including bruising to the underside of the scalp, minor facial injuries such as a small cut to his inner lip, and potentially defensive wounds to his lower arms. Prof Crane said he noted “at least 10 separate areas of bruising” to the head area, as well as an area of “patterned bruising” to the left side of the neck.

This bruising, he said, was attributed to “blunt force trauma” which could have been caused by being kicked or being struck with an object whilst on the ground.

The pathologist said he was aware attempts were made to save Mr Molloy-Jones at the scene, in the ambulance and when he arrived at hospital, but said due to the injury “it seems likely he was already dead when the paramedics arrived at the scene”.

Crown prosecutor Richard Weir QC put Snoddy’s claim of throwing three punches to the pathologist, and asked: “Are the injuries you noted consistent with three digs, if I may put it in the vernacular?”

The witness replied: “No … they are not.”

Prof Crane added: “Some of the injuries to the face could be consistent, but we have a number of other injuries not consistent with only three blows having been struck.”

Brian McCartney QC, representing Snoddy, asked Prof Crane about other facial injuries and pointed out that in his post-mortem it was noted there was “no damage to the eye sockets, no damaged or lost teeth, not even a fracture to the nose”.

This was confirmed by Prof Crane, who said “there was no fracture to the facial skeleton”.

