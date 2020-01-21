patent-reveals-new-nintendo-switch-controller-add-on-with-built-in-stylus

A new Joy-Con attachment may hint at Nintendo’s plans for future Switch games, as they try to make more use of the touchscreen.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Nintendo is going to go this whole month without a standard Nintendo Direct.

We’ve had one on just Pokémon and one on just Smash Bros. but nothing more general, so we still have no idea what they’re planning for the rest of the year – beyond Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.

Some rumours suggest they may have new hardware on the way, perhaps the mythical Switch Pro, but there’s no real evidence of that yet. There is, however, this patent for a new Joy-Con add-on.

The patent describes a new version of the existing wrist strip, that attaches to the Joy-Con, but with a ‘touch pen’ stylus at the top of it, which will cause the controller to vibrate when it touches onscreen objects.

It’s also shown being used to draw shapes, with a press of button used to draw thicker lines, so it’s not being used just to control onscreen interfaces.

Beyond the patent having been filed last June, but only made public this month, there’s not much else to discern – other than it doesn’t seem to be retractable, so the top of the stylus is always visible.

Website LetsGoDigital has created some high-quality renders of what the peripherals would like but they don’t help to explain what they’re really for.

Most Switch games don’t make much use of the touchscreen, but a branded stylus was offered as a pre-order bonus for Super Mario Maker 2 and comes as standard with the recent Brain Training For Nintendo Switch.

It seems a bit late in the day to be creating a peripheral just for those, especially as it clearly wasn’t necessary, so perhaps this was designed with some future, unannounced, game in mind?

Or maybe Nintendo realised it wasn’t necessary and that’s why they never made it – you can never tell with patents.

