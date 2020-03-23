past-meets-present-with-these-three-nike-air-max-models

For this year’s Air Max Day, Nike has some special releases up its sleeve. To mark the occasion, the Swoosh is taking classic Air Max colorways and applying them to its latest Air Max models.

Three contemporary Air Max sneakers are given the “past meets present” treatment. The Air Max 270 React ‘University Red’ takes on the colorway from the OG Air Max 1. The Air Max 270 React ENG is dressed in a “Dark Pewter/Dust/Volt” color scheme, inspired by the iconic Sergio Lozano-designed Air Max 95 ‘Neon.’

Finally, the futuristic MX-720-818 is offered up in “Metallic Silver/University Red” in homage to Christian Tresser’s beloved ‘Silver Bullet’ Air Max 97.

The pack is currently only available to Nike members, but a wider release is expected in time for Air Max Day on March 26. Keep it here for updates.

