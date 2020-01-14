Passengers sob as flight violently buffeted by Storm Brendan – and there’s more bad weather on the way

Passengers sobbed and phoned loved ones as their flight across the Irish Sea was violently buffeted by Storm Brendan, with more rain and high winds forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Schools were shut, flights grounded, ferries cancelled and roads closed as the storm wreaked havoc across Britain.

A warning of heavy rain was issued for south-east England for Tuesday night through to this morning, with the worst expected between 1pm Tuesday and 9am Wednesday.

Up to 1.6in (40mm) of rain is forecast to fall in hilly areas and 1in (25mm) at lower levels overnight, in the wake of the gusts which tore through the country on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of damage.

Weather warnings remained in force across the country after winds of up to 50mph battered inland areas on Monday night, with gusts of up to 74mph were recorded as the storm hit the South West.

So fierce were the weather conditions that passengers on board Aer Lingus EI 931 from London Heathrow to Belfast City Airport on Monday sobbed and made phone calls to loved ones, as high winds forced the flight to be diverted to Belfast International Airport.

Dwaine Vance, who was onboard, wrote on a Facebook post: “The talent and skills of the Aer Lingus pilot is nothing short of miraculous. You know it was a scary flight when people take out their phones to make calls, and people are openly sobbing on the flight.

“I for one, was petrified. Thankfully we landed safely, albeit at the wrong airport.”