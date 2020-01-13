passenger’s-leg-severed-and-driver-flees-after-police-chase-in-koreatown,-authorities-say

A man riding in a car police say was stolen had his leg severed when he jumped out of the vehicle early Monday morning during a police pursuit, and authorities are now searching for the driver, who fled after crashing the car.

Los Angeles police began pursuing the vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. The chase ended within minutes when the driver crashed into a row of parked cars near 7th and Berendo streets, authorities said.

The driver bailed out of the car after the crash and ran off. The passenger, who was injured after jumping out of the vehicle and was left behind, was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area with the help of LAPD K-9 units. A description of the driver was not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report