passenger-‘complains-about-towie-stars-billie-and-sam-faiers’-behaviour-on-flight-to-new-york’

Reality stars Sam and Billie Faiers reportedly received a ticking off from flight crew after their celebrations for Billie’s 30th birthday caused another passenger to complain about their behaviour.

The TOWIE sisters and their mum Suzie Wells flew to New York on a British Airways flight to mark the family occasion – but Billie was left fuming after the group were told to tone it down.

Ahead of their journey, both Billie and Sam told fans on social media just how much they were looking forward to their trip after Billie was surprised with their party plans.

“With just 24 hours to pack and prepare myself for a trip of a lifetime… NYC #thethreemusketeers are coming!!!” the mum-of-two wrote as she posted a video of her own excited mother and sister informing her that they would be travelling on Friday.

The three ladies also shared a snap of them clinking glasses of what appeared to be Bucks Fizz from Heathrow’s Terminal 5.

Another Insta Stories post from Billie showed her and Sam with fluted glasses in their first class seats.

Are we not even allowed to laugh these days?

But it seems their party spirits may have been dampened after they apparently ‘laughed too loud’, leading to words from airline staff.

She wrote on her social media account: “I would like to say a huge thank you to some of the staff @British_Airways at the airport… However… Since being on the plane someone has complained because me, my mum, and sister have been laughing.

“Yes, laughing – how dare we, on our way to New York.

“Anyhow, that fun sucker [BA staff] from @British_Airways told us to ‘keep the noise down’… Please honey, are we not even allowed to laugh these days?”

ED! has approached representatives for both Sam and Billie for comment.

Earlier in the week, Billie revealed she felt “overwhelmed” after her mum posted a sweet tribute to when her daughter was a newborn.

An emotional Billie commented: “Thank you my beautiful amazing mumma this is soooo lovely.

“I feel so overwhelmed and thankful to you for everything. Love you so much.”

