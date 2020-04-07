parvathy-thiruvothu-birthday-special:-top-5-performances-of-the-actress-that-you-should-not-miss!

|

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 22: 10 [IST]

Parvathy Thiruvothu, the supremely talented actress of the Malayalam film industry is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The actress, who is well known for her brilliant performances, is unarguably one of the most-celebrated acting talents of the industry right now. Parvathy Thirovthu had astonished the audiences and critics with her performances in Uyare and Virus, in 2019. In 2020, the actress has signed a couple of promising projects including Varthamanam, which is directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Sidhartha Siva, Rachiyamma, and Tamil anthology movie Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. Here we present the top 5 performances by Parvathy Thiruvothu in Malayalam cinema, that you should not miss. Have a look… RJ Sarah (Bangalore Days) Parvathy Thiruvothu made a successful comeback to Malayalam cinema after unsuccessful first innings, with the Anjali Menon directorial Bangalore Days. She stole the hearts of the audiences with her performance as RJ Sarah, a paraplegic radio jockey in the movie. The actress won the Filmfare Awards South for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie. Kanchanamaala (Ennu Ninte Moideen) The actress stunned the audiences with her amazing transformation as Kanchanamaala, the real-life character in Ennu Ninte Moideen which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role. Parvathy won her first Best Actress trophy at the Kerala State Film Awards and second Best Actress trophy at the Filmfare Awards south, for her performance in the RS Vimal directorial. Tessa (Charlie) Parvathy Thiruvothu once again amazed us with her performance as Tessa in Charlie, which featured Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. She played the role of the graphic artist, who goes in search of a carefree vagabond in the Martin Prakkat directorial. The actress’s performance is Charlie was also considered for her first Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards. Sameera (Take Off) Take Off, the debut directorial venture of popular editor Mahesh Narayanan revolved around the ordeal of Indian nurses in Tikrit, Iraq. Parvathy Thiruvothu essayed the role of Sameera, a pregnant nurse in the movie. The actress earned her first Special Jury Mention at the National Film Awards for Take Off. She also emerged as the first Malayalam actor to win the Best Actor trophy at the International Film Festival Of India for her performance in the film. Pallavi (Uyare) The actress portrayed the life of an acid attack survivor named Pallavi Raveendran in Uyare, the survival drama which is directed by Manu Ashokan. Parvathy Thiruvothu earned wide acclaim at National and Internation cinema platforms for her performance in the movie. Also Read: Critics Choice Film Awards 2020 Malayalam Winners List: Mammootty, Parvathy Bag The Top Honours!