parvathy-thiruvothu-birthday-special:-top-5-performances-of-the-actress-that-you-ought-to-not-miss!

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 22: 10 [IST]

Parvathy Thiruvothu, the supremely talented actress of the Malayalam film industry is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The actress, who’s well known on her behalf brilliant performances, is unarguably among the most-celebrated acting talents of the at this time. Parvathy Thirovthu had astonished the audiences and critics with her performances in Uyare and Virus, in 2019. In 2020, the actress has signed a few promising projects including Varthamanam, that is directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Sidhartha Siva, Rachiyamma, and Tamil anthology movie Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. Here we present the very best 5 performances by Parvathy Thiruvothu in Malayalam cinema, that you need to not miss. Take a glance… RJ Sarah (Bangalore Days) Parvathy Thiruvothu made an effective comeback to Malayalam cinema after unsuccessful first innings, with the Anjali Menon directorial Bangalore Days. She stole the hearts of the audiences with her performance as RJ Sarah, a paraplegic radio jockey in the movie. The Filmfare was won by the actress Awards South for Best Supporting Actress on her behalf performance in the movie. Kanchanamaala (Ennu Ninte Moideen) The actress stunned the audiences with her amazing transformation as Kanchanamaala, the real-life character in Ennu Ninte Moideen which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role. Parvathy won her first Best Actress trophy at the Kerala State Film Awards and second Best Actress trophy at the Filmfare Awards south, on her behalf performance in the RS Vimal directorial. Tessa (Charlie) Parvathy Thiruvothu once more amazed us with her performance as Tessa in Charlie, which featured Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. The role was played by her of the graphic artist, who goes into search of a carefree vagabond in the Martin Prakkat directorial. The actress’s performance is Charlie was also considered on her behalf first Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards. Sameera (REMOVE) REMOVE, the debut directorial venture of popular editor Mahesh Narayanan revolved round the ordeal of Indian nurses in Tikrit, Iraq. Parvathy Thiruvothu essayed the role of Sameera, a pregnant nurse in the movie. The actress earned her first Special Jury Mention at the National Film Awards for REMOVE. She also emerged because the first Malayalam actor to win the very best Actor trophy at the International Film Festival Of India on her behalf performance in the film. Pallavi (Uyare) The actress portrayed the life span of an acid attack survivor named Pallavi Raveendran in Uyare, the survival drama that is directed by Manu Ashokan. Parvathy Thiruvothu earned wide acclaim at National and Internation cinema platforms on her behalf performance in the movie. Also Read: Critics Choice Film Awards 2020 Malayalam Winners List: Mammootty, Parvathy Bag THE VERY BEST Honours!