PartyNextDoor Releases his Third Album ‘PartyMobile’ and to the Fan’s Utmost Surprise, Rihanna has Returned with it!

PartyNextDoor’s third studio album, ‘PartyMobile’ was released on March-27.

 The world is currently undergoing a big crisis and people are remaining inside their own houses, stuck in quarantine,  searching for new modes of entertainment. With almost all the awaited programs cancelled, 2020  gives a disappointing picture. But when PartyNextDoor dropped his latest song people felt a tremendous relief. PartyNextDoor, the rapper recently dropped a single from his latest album PartyMobile titled Believe It

Something of more interest about this new song is that Rihanna has come back after a long gap. Although she did not come back as expected,even a collaboration is a ray of hope since the fans were waiting for Rihanna to drop a single.  

PartyNextDoor gave the fans an amazing R&B track with Rihanna by his side. The song made the fans nostalgic . It took the fans back to Rihanna’s Umbrella era. Both Rihanna and PartyNextDoor made their return through this song.

The guitar driven track is produced by NinetyFour, Cardiak and Bizness Boi. The chorus is sung by  RiRi. Last album for which Rihanna had worked was Anti. .The last music anyone heard of Rihanna was Lemon for which she collaborated with N.E.R.D. Rihanna was recently in the studio with The Neptunes working on her ninth album. It was dubbed as R9 by the fans. She revealed that it will be a reggae but not a typical one.

Rihanna says that she feels, reggae is always right to her and that it is in her blood. She also adds that, how far she is removed from that culture,she is still attracted to it. She makes the confession that, it is time for her to go back to something that she has not really honed in on completely.

