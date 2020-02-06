partygoer-left-with-bleed-on-the-brain-in-nasty-attack-at-london-celebrity-nightclub

A partygoer was left with a bleed on the brain after he was viciously beaten and kicked in the head at a nightclub popular with reality television stars.

The victim also suffered a fractured skull and spent a number of weeks in hospital following the attack at the Chelsea Lodge on the King’s Road.

The venue, which bills itself as the “ultimate hang-out location offering fresh Italian cuisine”, opened in 2018 and features an “apres” ski-themed nightclub.

Former Love Island contest Maria Wild, sisters Lucy and Tiffany Watson from Made In Chelsea and their co-star Olivia Bentley have all been pictured partying at the venue.

Witnesses told police that the victim was kicked in the head by one man and repeatedly punched by two others after falling to the floor during a fight in the early hours of April 20 last year.

Police have released CCTV of two men they wish to speak to (METROPOLITAN POLICE SERVICE)

Police were called at about 1.45am and the victim was taken to hospital.

On July 14 a man in his twenties voluntarily attended a police station in central London where he was interviewed under caution. He was released under investigation.

Scotland Yard today released CCTV of two men that detectives wish to speak to.

Police have urged anyone with information about the two men to contact officers (METROPOLITAN POLICE SERVICE)

Detective Constable Nigel Pacquette said: “We are appealing for the public’s assistance in our investigation into this violent attack. We have reviewed large amounts of CCTV, taken witness accounts and pieced together the events of this evening in an attempt to identify those involved.

“This fight broke out shortly after an exchange of words between the victim and three other men. These men then proceeded to attack the victim who sustained severe head injuries which left him hospitalised for a number of weeks. He is still suffering the effects of these injuries today.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have spoken to these individuals on this night, or who knows of them to get in touch with police – either through direct routes or anonymously through independent charities including Crimestoppers and Fearless.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 6010852/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.